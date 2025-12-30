Guardia Civil Investigates Two People for Releasing a Caiman Lizard into Almansa Reservoir





The Guardia Civil in Albacete is investigating two individuals accused of illegally releasing a yacaré caiman, a reptile native to South America, into the Almansa reservoir, causing alarm among residents and visitors to the area.

The incident took place on 9 July 2025, when reports were received of what appeared to be a crocodile swimming in a popular and easily accessible bathing area of the reservoir.

Exotic Animal Captured After Joint Operation

Officers from the Nature Protection Service (SEPRONA) in Almansa were deployed to the scene, where several attempts were made to locate and capture the animal. The operation was carried out with the assistance of the Almansa Anglers’ Association and environmental agents from Castilla-La Mancha.

The animal was eventually captured and identified as a yacaré caiman, an exotic species listed in Appendix II of the CITES Convention (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora). Following its capture, the reptile was transferred into the care of the Madrid Zoo, where it is now being looked after by specialists.

Investigation Leads to Two Suspects

Given the seriousness of the incident and the public safety risk posed by the presence of a potentially dangerous animal in a recreational swimming area, SEPRONA launched an investigation to identify those responsible for the illegal release.

After extensive enquiries, and with the cooperation of the Almansa Reservoir Anglers’ Association, regional environmental agents, and the Local Judicial Police Unit of the National Police in Elda-Petrer, investigators were able to identify two residents of Petrer (Alicante), aged 29 and 35, as allegedly responsible.

Multiple Environmental and Animal Welfare Offences

The suspects are being investigated for two offences against flora and fauna: the unauthorised release of a non-native species into the natural environment and the illegal possession of a protected wild animal. In addition, they are also being investigated for an offence related to animal abandonment, having allegedly left a vertebrate animal in conditions that endangered its life and physical integrity.

Possible Penalties Under Spanish Law

Under the Spanish Penal Code, offences against flora and fauna carry potential prison sentences of between four months and two years, or fines lasting eight to twenty-four months, as well as professional disqualification for one to three years.

For the offence of animal abandonment, penalties may include fines of one to six months or community service of between 31 and 90 days, along with a ban of one to three years on professions, trades or activities related to animals, and on animal ownership.

Reminder on Keeping Wild Animals

The Guardia Civil has reiterated that, under Law 7/2023 on the protection of animal rights and welfare, the keeping of wild animals in captivity is prohibited unless the species appears on Spain’s official “positive list” of permitted companion animals.

Species are excluded from this list if they pose a risk to human health or safety, or if they are non-native wild species protected under European Union legislation or international treaties ratified by Spain.

Case Referred to Court

The case files prepared by SEPRONA in Almansa have been submitted to the Investigating Court of Almansa, which is currently on duty, as the investigation continues.