AP-7 ‘Smash-and-Grab’ Gang Busted in Torrevieja After 18 Highway Robberies





Four men are accused of targeting foreign motorists at service stations across Alicante, Valencia and Castellón before allegedly returning to their Torrevieja base overnight

TORREVIEJA — The Civil Guard has dismantled an alleged organised crime group based in Torrevieja that is accused of carrying out at least 18 robberies and thefts from vehicles at service and rest areas along the AP-7 motorway.

Four Romanian men were arrested during the operation, which was led by Civil Guard investigators in Castellón under the direction of a court in Vinaròs.

The suspects are under investigation in connection with two alleged robberies involving violence or intimidation, 16 thefts from vehicles, document forgery and membership of a criminal organisation.

All four were provisionally released after appearing before a judge last week. Their release does not end the criminal proceedings, and the allegations against them remain subject to judicial investigation.

Investigators believe the group used Torrevieja as its operational base, leaving the southern Alicante area at night and travelling along the AP-7 to identify potential victims at motorway service stations.

The suspects allegedly concentrated on vehicles belonging to foreign travellers, particularly motorists from central and northern Europe heading south through Spain.

Victims allegedly targeted while resting

According to the investigation, the group operated almost daily between January and May, travelling through the provinces of Alicante, Valencia and Castellón and, on some occasions, into the Murcia region.

Many of the reported offences occurred while the occupants were resting inside their vehicles or standing nearby, creating a risk of confrontation and, in some cases, alleged intimidation.

The largest concentration of robberies was reported at the Benicarló service area. Investigators have also linked the suspects to incidents in La Vila Joiosa, Agost, La Safor, El Puig, La Plana and Sagunto.

Once a suitable vehicle had been selected, members of the group allegedly acted within seconds. A window would be shattered using part of a spark plug or another small, hard object before handbags, cash, bank cards, identity documents and other valuables were taken.

Rental cars and support vehicles

The Civil Guard believes the suspects used a carefully coordinated system designed to make police detection more difficult.

One member of the group allegedly rented vehicles for the motorway journeys, while another car registered in the name of a third party was used to transport and support the remaining members.

Investigators identified a repeated travel pattern in which the vehicles left Alicante province at night and returned during the early hours of the morning. Their movements were detected near Mutxamel and Elche.

The inquiry began after authorities recorded a marked increase in thefts and robberies at service areas along the AP-7 in the Valencian Community.

Officers examined CCTV recordings, automatic number-plate recognition data, vehicle rental agreements and surveillance evidence. The investigation eventually led them to several addresses in Torrevieja allegedly used by members of the group.

Two Torrevieja homes searched

The Civil and Criminal Investigation Section of Vinaròs Court of First Instance and Preliminary Investigation Number 4 authorised searches at two properties in Torrevieja.

Civil Guard officers searched both homes and arrested the suspects last week.

The man investigators consider the alleged leader of the group had reportedly been arrested several days earlier on three outstanding warrants relating to separate robberies in La Vila Joiosa. He was also subsequently released pending further proceedings.

The defendants were represented during the court proceedings by lawyers Juan Antonio Espinosa Vaño, Natalia Montilla Ibarra and Sergio Camus Sanz.

Investigators say the four men have lived in Spain for several years and that they were unable to identify any known lawful employment. The Civil Guard suspects that proceeds from criminal activity may have been their principal source of income.

The case remains under investigation, and the accused are presumed innocent unless and until convicted by a court.