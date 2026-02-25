



Political turmoil has erupted in Crevillent after Vox dramatically tore up its governing pact with the People’s Party, plunging the town hall into instability and leaving the PP to govern in a fragile minority.

The explosive split follows months of simmering tension over last December’s deadly fire, an incident that has become the flashpoint for the collapse of the coalition. Vox, which held three council seats, announced its withdrawal accusing Mayor Lourdes Aznar of failing to defend the local government against what it called “extremely serious and legally untenable accusations” from the opposition.

In a sharply worded statement, the party led nationally by Santiago Abascal claimed the tragedy was being politically exploited, alleging that opposition criticism had crossed a line by indirectly blaming the Social Services department for the fatal outcome.

Vox insisted there had been no emergency alert, no activation of protocols and no legal basis for forced intervention, arguing that technical responsibilities had already been addressed through proper channels.

The party said it could not remain in a pact marked by what it described as “silence, neutrality and a lack of leadership,” declaring the agreement broken “on principle and out of institutional responsibility.”

Mayor Aznar expressed regret over the breakdown, stressing that the PP had tried until the very last moment to keep the coalition intact. She confirmed that proposals to reorganise council responsibilities had been put forward but were rejected outright by Vox.

Despite the rupture, the PP appealed for calm, insisting the council would continue to function normally and announcing a reshuffle of powers in the coming days.

With the PP now holding just eight seats, the political arithmetic opens the door to a possible motion of no confidence. Acord per Guanyar, also on eight councillors, and the PSPV-PSOE with two, could theoretically unseat the mayor with Vox’s backing or abstention.

For now, both opposition groups say they are assessing the situation and claim no immediate plans to move against the government.

Opposition figures have blamed poor coordination and alleged incompetence within the ruling team, while the Socialists argue Vox’s exit is a calculated electoral manoeuvre to distance itself from the PP ahead of the next local elections, still 15 months away.

The resignations of Vox councillors María Jesús Alfonso Egea, Gema Escolano and Silvia Asencio Mas are expected to be formalised imminently, leaving key portfolios vacant and underscoring a blunt reality at Crevillent town hall: the crisis is far from over.