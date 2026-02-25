



Torrevieja has launched a hard-line offensive against illegal outdoor seating, rejecting around fifteen terrace applications in January and ordering bars and restaurants to remove tables and chairs from public roads within 24 hours or face fines and forced removals.

The measures, approved by Torrevieja City Council, target hospitality businesses that applied to occupy pavements but failed to comply with basic administrative requirements. In every case, owners were asked to correct deficiencies in their applications and given ten working days to do so. When the paperwork failed to arrive, the council treated the requests as withdrawn and issued definitive refusals.

Missing documents included civil liability insurance, proof of payment of terrace fees, certificates showing no outstanding debts with the council or Social Security, and technical reports guaranteeing the stability of the installations. In some cases, applications were also rejected after unfavourable reports from the municipal technical architect due to problems with the size or location of the terrace.

The resolutions order the immediate cessation of activity on public land and demand that all furniture be removed within 24 hours of notification. If businesses ignore the order, the council warns it will step in, remove the items itself and charge the full cost to the owner, a practice already being applied since mid-2025.

The financial consequences are severe. Occupying public space without authorisation is classed as a very serious offence, carrying a fine of €1,501. Failure to comply with a removal order adds a further €2,000 penalty.

The affected premises are spread across the city, including streets such as Timonel, Santomera, Rafal, Dinamarca, La Goleta, Noruega, Torrevejenses Ausentes, Blasco Ibáñez and Caballero de Rodas, as well as Plaza de Encarnación Puchol, Avenida del Mediterráneo and two cafés on Avenida de Villa Madrid.

The crackdown coincides with reinforced staffing in the Public Works department and closer coordination with the Local Police, who are also marking out authorised terrace areas along the seafront promenade. Inspections that began in the summer of 2025 have already resulted in heavy penalties for businesses operating without licences or permits.

Councillor Federico Alarcón played down the scale of the problem, insisting it affects only a tiny fraction of the city’s terraces. He said the council does everything possible to help businesses comply, including notifications, phone calls and guidance through the process, but admitted there are cases that cannot be maintained.

From the sector itself, the Torrevieja and Surrounding Area Hospitality Association backed the enforcement. Its president, José Ignacio Pastor, stressed that the vast majority of Torrevieja’s roughly 600 hospitality venues follow the rules, noting that after the pandemic many businesses have had to update plans and take out liability insurance, an annual cost he described as lower than insuring a car.