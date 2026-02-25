



A routine renovation job in Torrevieja turned into a chilling nightmare when, nearly 25 years after a deadly terrorist explosion, a builder recalled the day he uncovered a human hand hidden inside the structure of a bombed out flat.

Teo, a local tradesman, told the story on the radio programme ‘Herrera on COPE‘, recalling how the grisly discovery came during refurbishment work in the early 2000s. The apartment, he explained, was the same property where Olaia Castresana, an ETA operative, had died days earlier while handling a bomb.

“Once we started the renovations, we found the ETA member’s hand lodged in a gap in the vault,” Teo said, leaving presenters stunned. Police and the Civil Guard were immediately called to remove the remains. “The smell was awful,” he added. “The blast tore through the entire wall. Part of it flew into the interior courtyard and ended up in the swimming pool.”

The 2001 Torrevieja Blast That Shocked La Mata

20 year old Olaia Castresana died in the blast

Newspaper archives confirm the horrifying context. On July 25, 2001, headlines reported that an ETA member had died in La Mata, Torrevieja, when dynamite she was handling exploded inside a second-floor apartment at the Puerto Romano complex.

The device—believed to contain two to three kilos of Titadine dynamite stolen months earlier in Grenoble, France—detonated at around 5:30pm. The blast injured seven people, including four children, as windows were blown into the complex’s swimming pool where residents were swimming.

The explosion devastated the building: ground and first floors were damaged, six apartments were evacuated, and a car parked outside was hit by debris. The apartment’s front and rear façades were ripped apart, and Castresana’s body was hurled from the building, landing near the pool with catastrophic injuries.

At first, authorities suspected a gas explosion. It was later confirmed as a terrorist incident. The shockwave shattered streetlights and severed telephone lines up to 200 metres away.

Castresana had rented the flat with fellow ETA member Anartz Oiarzabal, posing as senior military officers. Oiarzabal fled but was finally arrested in May 2002.

Nearly a quarter of a century on, Teo’s account reveals a final, macabre detail left behind by one of Torrevieja’s darkest days—unearthed not by investigators, but by a builder answering a call for a simple renovation.