



Fire crews were forced into urgent action after a fast-spreading blaze broke out outside an industrial warehouse next to the cemetery in Bigastro.

The fire erupted on Tuesday afternoon at the 7.5-kilometre mark of the CV-95 road when an uncontrolled burn of garden waste spiralled out of control. Flames quickly tore through piles of discarded furniture, plastics and tyres dumped around the site, fuelling the inferno and triggering an emergency response.

The alarm was raised at 3.26pm, prompting the immediate deployment of crews from the Consorcio Provincial de Bomberos de Alicante. Firefighters from the Orihuela station rushed to the scene with a full-strength operation, including a command unit, a heavy urban fire engine and a water tanker.

In total, a sergeant, a corporal and six firefighters—the entire on-duty team from the Orihuela park—were mobilised to tackle the flames.

The battle against the fire lasted nearly three hours, with crews finally bringing it under control at 6.10pm. Thanks to their swift intervention, the blaze was contained to the exterior of the warehouse and did not spread to the main structure.

No injuries were reported, and there were no casualties. Local Police supported the operation, helping to secure the area while firefighters worked to prevent a potentially far more serious incident.

The cause of the fire has been linked to the out-of-control burning of vegetation, once again highlighting the dangers of illegal or poorly managed outdoor fires.