



On the morning of Monday 24 February, the President of Torrevieja u3a formally presented a €200 cheque to a representative of the Help at Home charity. The donation will contribute towards the purchase of a new defibrillator, which is to be installed at the charity’s Playa Flamenca hub, strengthening vital life-saving equipment in the local community.

Following the presentation, more than 115 u3a members attending the organisation’s monthly meeting enjoyed an engaging and highly informative talk by Mark Nolan, delivered on behalf of the N332 Roadshow. The session focused on road safety awareness and included an interactive element, with members experiencing visual headset effects to highlight key safety messages. It proved to be both educational and thoroughly enjoyable.

The morning concluded with a practical presentation from a representative of Car Registrations Spain, who provided clear guidance on the process of importing and registering a vehicle brought into Spain from abroad.