



A Dutch tourist died at La Roqueta beach two days before a Ukrainian couple drowned at Els Vivers, with red flags flying at both locations because of dangerous sea conditions.

Guardamar del Segura has recorded three drowning deaths in just three days, after it emerged that a 51-year-old Dutch tourist died at La Roqueta beach on Thursday, two days before a double tragedy at Els Vivers.

The first incident happened at around 5.50pm on Thursday at La Roqueta, south of the town centre. The Dutch national called for help while in the water, prompting an emergency response involving medical services, Local Police and the Guardia Civil. Despite their efforts, his life could not be saved.

His death has only now become public following Saturday’s double drowning elsewhere along the Guardamar coastline. A red flag, indicating that swimming was prohibited, was flying at both beaches because of rough seas.

On Saturday, a Ukrainian couple in their mid-twenties lost their lives at Els Vivers beach, south of the mouth of the River Segura. The pair lived in Poland and were visiting friends in Guardamar while on holiday.

According to municipal sources, the beach had been under a red flag for seven or eight days, with strong rip currents affecting the area.

The emergency alert was received at 2.11pm. Two SAMU advanced life support ambulances and a Basic Life Support unit were dispatched. Medical teams attempted to resuscitate both swimmers, but neither survived.

The tragedy unfolded near the last beach access walkway beside the breakwater, approximately 100 to 200 metres from the river mouth, where strong currents and channels create hazardous conditions.

Municipal sources said the victims were among a group of friends when several people got into difficulty in the water. Two companions attempted to help. One brought his partner safely ashore, while the other was swept away during the rescue attempt.

Local Police, Guardia Civil officers and lifeguards also attended.

Els Vivers, a natural stretch of coastline between the northern edge of Guardamar and the River Segura, does not have permanent lifeguard cover at this time of year. Lifeguard services continue during October at Centro and La Roqueta beaches.

See Also: Fatal rescue attempt as young Ukranian couple drown off Guardamar Coast