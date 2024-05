In the latest figures of Social Security contributors, i.e. people now working and paying into the system, Elche currently has 88,504 contributors, which is the highest number since records began. This figure represents an increase of more than a thousand compared to March and almost 1,500 in the last twelve months.

Other areas doing well are Crevillente, where there are now 9,274 people registered with Social Security and Santa Pola with 8,899.