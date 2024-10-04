Drunk truck driver caught seven times over the alcohol level on the A-7 in Crevillente





The Civil Guard Traffico has arrested the driver of a truck that was travelling on the A-7 near Crevillente for driving with an alcohol level seven times higher than the maximum permitted for professional drivers. The vehicle of the driver reported was immobilized following the breathalyser test.

The vehicle was stopped by officers from the Orihuela Civil Guard Traffic Department on the A-7 motorway as it passed through the municipality of Crevillente. The officers were alerted by several drivers who reported the dangerous driving of the truck that was zigzagging across both lanes of the motorway and putting the safety of other drivers at risk.

The quick reaction of the officers allowed them to reach the vehicle and stop it after verifying that its driving posed a clear danger to others.

The driver, a 59-year-old Spanish man from the province of Barcelona, ​​showed obvious signs of having consumed alcohol, with the breathalyser test showing him to be seven times higher than that permitted for professional drivers.

The vehicle used by the driver was immobilized by the agents with checks showing that the driver has previously been prosecuted for crimes against road safety when driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.

He could now be punished with a prison sentence of three to six months as well as a 4 year ban from driving.