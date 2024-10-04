A pyramid in Cabo Roig





On the N-334, at La Regia and Cabo Roig, many of you will know the roundabout with the central showpiece of a pyramid, but did you know it’s curious history.

Well, the monument is dedicated to the walking labourers as they were called, los peones camineros, a body of state employees, established in the 18th century, who had the mission of keeping all local roads in good condition. They carried out their work on foot, so hence their name.

Each walker was responsible for a stretch of road where he had his work utensils and the building he lived. In April 1988, the building at this point on the N-332 road, where the roundabout is now, was demolished, and with the material that was salvaged from its demolition the pyramid was built as a tribute to the people who did a great job of maintaining the roads since the 18th century.