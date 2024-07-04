In the next few days the Ministry of Transport will formalise the works to increase the capacity of the Mediterranean Highway (A-7) between Crevillente and the Orihuela-Benferri link for 89.6 million euros (VAT included).

It will involve the construction of a third lane that will be added to both carriageways for 17 kilometres, between kilometres 528 and 545, in a bid to improve traffic conditions and road safety.

This motoray will change from two to three lanes from the intersection with the AP-7 motorway (Alicante – Cartagena) in Crevillente to the access to Orihuela via the CV-870 road, continuing the previous section between Elche and Crevillente, which has had three lanes per carriageway since 2008. In addition, the Crevillente-Catral, Albatera-San Isidro, Granja de Rocamora-Cox, N-340 Redován and Orihuela-Benferri junctions will be remodelled.

The provisional award of the works, costing 89.6 million euros (VAT included) has been made to a joint venture between Ferrovial and Acsa.

The expected completion period, is 59 months, almost five years, according to the official documentation published on the Public Sector Contracting Platform.

