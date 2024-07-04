



The Orihuela Council is appealing to the Supreme Court to recover the road, destroyed during the 2019 DANA, that used to run along the mouth of the Nacimiento River, next to La Glea beach in Campoamor.

The main argument put forward by the Council is that the residential complex was built with all its roads in the 1960s, long before the current regulations governing the use of the State’s public domain on the Spanish coast.

They argue that a Francoist law of 1963 grants authorisation to occupy the public maritime domain with infrastructures of general interest. The Council’s lawyers believe that this Supreme Court ruling is essential to establish criteria in the future for other cases in which public domain is occupied for public infrastructures.

The Coastal Demarcation is opposed to restoring the part of the road that was destroyed and is currently developing a wooden pedestrian platform. It will now be the Supreme Court that must decide whether cars will be able to circulate again on the road.