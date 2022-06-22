



Firefighters entered the home of a man in Torrevieja on Tuesday, where they found the body of a 65-year -old man of Russian nationality believed to have been dead for a week.

The Firefighters were asked to attend the scene when neighbours reported a strong smell in the landing and the access door to the house located on Avenida Mariano Ruiz Cánovas, in the Paseo de la playa Los Locos area.

Medical personnel, along with patrols from both the Local Police and Guardia Civil also attended.

Once in attendance, the firefighters accessed the property and confirmed the presence of the body of a man of Russian nationality. Given the smell and the state of the body, the main hypothesis is that he could have died some time ago.