If you are living in or visiting Santa Pola this summer, you might need to be aware of a major street being closed to traffic.

Calle Muelle in Santa Pola, which links the harbour wall through to the castle, will be closed from 17:00, between 1 July and 9 September, with diversions around the area.

According to the town hall, the objective is to boost trade in shops and restaurants, in addition to promoting walking in the town.