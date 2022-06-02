



A team from Santa Pola town hall have been in the Irish city of Limerick this week, attending meetings and thematic conferences on green infrastructure and health, within the framework of the European project URBACT Health & Greenspace.

Santa Pola, together with eight other European cities, have gathered in Ireland to share their action plans to improve green infrastructure and to be able to share experiences and good practices that improve the environment and the health of their cities.

These activities have been part of the work program of the final event of the European project “Health & Greenspace” financed by the URBACT program of the European Union, in which Villa Marinera has participated as a partner since 2019.

Representatives from the 12th district of Budapest (Hungary), Messina (Italy), Limerick (Ireland), Espoo (Finland), Tartu (Estonia), Poznan (Poland), Breda (Netherlands) and Suceava (Romania) have participated in these meetings, together with different thematic experts from other parts of the European Union.

The international meetings have had different activities such as study visits to the initiatives and good practices of the city of Limerick, interviews with political and technical representatives, work sessions for the discussion of the different action plans of the partner cities.

Issues such as what are the main challenges of the participating cities in terms of green infrastructure, innovative uses of public spaces, adaptation to climate change, or promotion of healthy life in cities, have been the topics that have been addressed during this international activity.

Santa Pola has had the representation of the Mayor Loreto Serrano Pomares, the Councillor for Urban Planning, Trini Ortíz Gómez, accompanied by the technical staff responsible for the project in Santa Pola. With this international event, Santa Pola returns with new ideas that will inspire the actions to include in its future strategies on green infrastructure and health.