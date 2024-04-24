



Tourist trains have become increasingly popular recently, and in the Santa Pola area of Gran Alacant it is no exception, becoming a popular tourist attraction to explore the most beautiful areas of the neighbourhood.

The good news is that the tourist train in Gran Alacant is set to return this year, as the council has put the operating contract out to tender this week, closing on May 2.

The Santa Pola City Council has published the rules for the tender for the operation of a tourist train in Gran Alacant to promote tourism in the residential area, having ended the previous concession. This service has been consolidated for years as a tourist attraction in the area by visiting various areas of Gran Alacant characterised by their beautiful views of the sea.

The minimum fee that interested companies must offer is 3,500 euro per year, which can be improved upwards, and the duration of the contract will be two years with the possibility of another two years of extension.