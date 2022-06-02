



The Local Police in Elche have reported how they intercepted a vehicle carrying a badly injured fighting rooster in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A patrol from the municipal security body came across a vehicle on Avenida de la Libertad which, seemingly aware of the police presence, initially carried out an evasive manoeuvre to avoid them, although finally stopping at the request of the agents.

The police officers noticed an animal inside a box inside the passenger compartment. Inside the box, they discovered a live rooster with obvious injuries and fresh blood on its plumage. When asked why the bird was in such a state, the vehicle’s occupant, who identified himself as the owner, gave an unconvincing answer, so the police decided to take the animal to the Protectora de Animales y Plantas de Alicante.

Later this week, once the necessary tests were conducted on the bird, the entity’s veterinarian issued a report indicating that the injuries and mutilations of the rooster corresponded to those of one destined for fights. For these reasons, the agents appeared before the competent authority to account for a possible crime of animal abuse, which includes sentences of deprivation of liberty from three months to one year and special disqualification from the possession, commercialisation and development of professions related to wildlife.