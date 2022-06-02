



The Valencia regions Ministry of Education, Culture and Sport proposes that the 2022-2023 school year begins on Thursday 8 September, for students of Early Childhood Education, Primary, ESO, Baccalaureate and Vocational Training, both in Basic Vocational Training (FPB) and in the degrees of middle and higher grade.

This school calendar proposal that is made to the educational community “is betting for the first time that the Infant, Primary, ESO, Baccalaureate, FP classes and also those of the official language schools (EOI) all end on Thursday 22 June”. Likewise, the students of the basic qualification training programs (PFCB) and the second chance FPB will also finish classes on Thursday 22 June, underlines the department headed by Raquel Tamarit in a statement.

In the case of both the PFCB and the second chance FPB, classes for the 2022-2023 academic year will begin on Wednesday 14 September. As for the EOI, classes will start on Monday 26 September. In Adult Training (FPA), the start of the course is proposed on Monday 19 September, and the end, on Friday 16 June.

In artistic education of music and dance, elementary and professional, professional education of plastic arts and design and special regime sports education, the start of classes is proposed on Wednesday 21 September, and the end, on Friday 16 June.

The Christmas holidays, for teachers and students, are established from Friday 23 December to Friday 6 January, both days included, and those of Easter, from Thursday 6 to Monday 17 April, also the two included. The next academic year 2022-2023 will have the following regional holidays: Wednesday 12 October, Tuesday 1 November, Tuesday 6 December, and Thursday 8 December, and also Monday 1 May.

The Ministry also wants to remind us that this is the common school calendar for the entire territory in the autonomous community. From this, each city council establishes three local non-teaching days, as well as local holidays, in the event that one or the two days that correspond to each municipality are celebrated during a school day.

These dates are provisional until the school calendar for the 2022-2023 academic year is published in the Official Gazette of the Generalitat Valenciana, at which point the municipal school councils (CEM), which are the highest organ of participation of the educational community of a municipality, or the city councils, with regard to small towns that do not have CEM, will finish defining the calendar with local holidays and non-school days in each town or city.

In addition, the CEMs can request a fourth non-teaching day of a recoverable nature, but the latter case is a modification of the school calendar that must be authorised by the General Directorate of Educational Centres. This recoverable day of classes, if requested, is usually established by extending the end of the course by one more day or by shortening the Easter holidays by one day.