



Santa Pola town hall has begun work on the accessible walkway to the lighthouse viewpoint, Mirador del Foro, after obtaining the necessary permission from the Generalitat Valenciana to undertake the improvement and accessibility works.

The technicians are creating a plastic wood walkway that will link the car park in the lighthouse area to the viewpoint, which until now was a difficult area to access.

The Councillor for Tourism, Julio Baeza, indicates that “A footbridge will be placed over the rocks throughout the stretch to the viewpoint, to facilitate the passage of all visitors and with special attention to people with reduced mobility.”

The council has allocated a budget of 48,295 euro to undertake this work, which will be completed in the coming weeks. The winning company is INTEGRADOS, a society in which people with disabilities participate.

Santa Pola council points out that the viewpoint of the Santa Pola Lighthouse is a point of special interest for Santapoleros and visitors and needed an adaptation to the access route.

The Lighthouse viewpoint was inaugurated in 2015 and has a 70-metre metal walkway over the Mediterranean and is located next to the Santa Pola lighthouse, which has been in operation since 1858.