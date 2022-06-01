



Pilar de la Horadada council has put to tender the repair work of the wooden pedestrian walkway for access to playa del puerto in Torre de la Horadada.

Currently, the pedestrian access through the walkway to the Playa del Puerto is out of use due to the deterioration suffered as a result of the storms in September 2019, which is why users must bridge a gap between the promenade and the sand of more than eight metres, through stairs or the access ramp for service vehicles to the beach.

With the aim of guaranteeing accessibility to the beach for all people, and after having obtained all the authorisations from the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, the Council of Pilar de la Horadada has launched the tender for the execution of the construction works on a new pedestrian walkway for access to the beach, which will be 152 metres long and made of wood.

The works will be carried out within three months and the base budget for the tender amounts to 203,941.43 euro.