



Pilar de la Horadada town hall website continues to take steps in the advancement of new technologies where subscribers can now find links to the three municipal weather stations managed by Avamet so that everyone has real time information in the three most important areas of the municipality

They are now situated on Pilar de la Horadada, Pinar de Campoverde and Torre de la Horadada.

In addition, this week, the cameras have been renewed so that they can now withstand the most intense storms.

With this ‘the council wants to keep everyone up to date, even those looking in from overseas, who are interested in the weather in Pilar de la Horadada in anticipation of spending their holidays with us.

“We are sure that the cameras will be another tourist attraction that will spread the benefits of our town,’ said the Councillor for the Environment Pedro Moya.