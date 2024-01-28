



The facilities are being opened, with municipal financing, in the Torre de la Horadada Guardia Civil Headquarters, and will allow the monitoring gender violence in the municipality.

The Torre de la Horadada Civil Guard barracks, with the financial contribution of the Pilar de la Horadada Council, has renovated part of its facilities which will provide and area for the comprehensive monitoring in cases of gender violence (VIOGEN). This service monitors fifty cases of gender violence in the municipal area every year which are managed by the Civil Guard and the Local Police.

The council has explained that it is “sensitive to the serious problem that gender violence represents” and has carried out this work in order that the Civil Guard will be able to provide a better service to the victims in such cases from withing their own headquarters.

The City Council “has fully covered the cost of this work with their contribution of 31,460.48 euros”, explained the Mayor, José María Pérez Sánchez who said that “the Council has always collaborated closely with the Civil Guard in everything they have needed.”

The office has been equipped with all the necessary IT tools, with the Pilar Council providing all the IT equipment: computer, screen, keyboard and mouse for the VIOGEN office.

The office will allow care of sensitive victims, accessible facilities where they can be offered private treatment, avoiding a second victimisation, and not being subject to general observation, an environment that will be as friendly as possible.