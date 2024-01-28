The Festival Aéreo San Javier, or San Javier Air Show if you prefer, has been confirmed for the dates of 3 to 5 of May 2024, in the sky above the playas de Santiago de la Ribera. As always San Javier airfield will be the base of operations and flights, but viewing locations can be found all around the Mar Menor.
More details regarding the specific show and static exhibition will be released nearer the time, but for those with an interest in aviation, there are other air shows and events taking place around both Spain and the rest of Europe which also might tempt you, and whereas this might not be the exhaustive list, but rather our pick of some of the favourites, they are certainly worth considering, and so, without further ado, chocks away…
The Torre del Mar Air Show is one of the most popular in Spain, and takes place this year on 6 to 8 September 2024. Torre del Mar, again, is on the south coast of Spain, in Malaga.
Important Air Shows Across Europe
Outside of Spain, other key air shows of interest could include Aero Friedrichshafen in Germany in 17 to 20 April, AirExpo 2024 in Aérodrome de Muret-Lherm, which is in the air-famous Toulouse region of France and takes place on 11 May, staying in France, from 6 to 8 June the France Air Expo – Salon de l’Aviation Générale Lyon takes place, the Bucharest International Air Show (BIAS) is on 30 and 31 August 2024, Athens Flying Week 2024 – Tanagra Air Show on 14 and 15 September, and on 21 and 22 September, NATO Days in Ostrava & Czech Air Force Days are centred around Ostrava Leoš Janáček Airport, Ostrava, Czech Republic.
Air Shows in the UK 2024
Duxford Flying Days: VE Day kicks of the year on 5 May 2024, and will be followed at Duxford by Duxford Summer Air Show D-Day 80 on 1 and 2 June, Duxford Flying Evening on 17 August, Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show on 14 and 15 September, culminating with the Duxford Flying Finale on 5 October 2024.
Shuttleworth Best of British Air Show is on 12 May, and the Shuttleworth Military Air Show on 2 June 2024, the Midlands Air Festival is on from 31 May to 2 June, RAF Cosford Air Show on 9 June, Guernsey Air Display on 13 June, the Battle of Britain Air Show at Headcorn Aerodrome, Kent, takes place on 5 to 7 July 2024, and the Southport Air Show on 13 and 14 July, and staying at the seaside, Blackpool Air Show 2024 is on the 10 and 11 of August.
One of the biggest air shows in the UK is arguably the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT), which will take place at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire on 19 to 21 July. Adding to the Spanish connection, the Patrulla Águila have already confirmed that they will fly over from San Javier to display at RIAT.
Also a contender for the most popular air show in the UK, the Farnborough International Airshow will take place from 22 to 26 July 2024.
Further Afield
Singapore Airshow 2024 is on the 20 to 25 February 2024, Warbirds Over Wanaka 2024 in New Zealand on 29 to 31 March, FIDAE 2024 in Chile on 9 to 14 April, Central Coast Airshow in Australia on 25 and 16 May, and Airshow China 2024 on 12 to 17 November.