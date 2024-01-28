



This 70th edition will feature choirs from Indonesia, Ukraine, Philippines, Mexico, Belarus, Venezuela, Colombia, China and Spain.

Torrevieja used the occasion of the Fitur World Travel fair from which to launch details of the 70th Habaneras and Polyphony Contest to be held in the town between July 21 and 27.

Usually, the competition would have its own presentation later in the year, but the Council did not want to keep any tricks up its sleeve as it exploited the last day at the Ifema to showcase its next edition at Fitur.

As usual, a high international presence is expected, which on this occasion will bring together choirs from countries as diverse as China, Belarus and Mexico. In addition, the gala will feature the presence of the face of the last Benidorm Fest: the Murcian composer, singer and presenter, Ruth Lorenzo, who’s path to fame was launched following her appearance in the fifth edition of The X Factor in 2008.

The Minister of Tourism, Nuria Montes, said that Ruth Lorenzo, who was also representative of Spain in Eurovision 2014, will be the host of this 70th birthday contest of the Habaneras in which the Murcian mother will also perform a habanera that she has composed.

Back once again at the Municipal Theatre, which will host the Contest for the third time instead of the Eras of Salt, 16 choirs from 3 different continents will meet from the 20 that have been presented. Four choirs will remain in reserve. The countries of their origin are Indonesia, Ukraine, Philippines, Mexico, Belarus, Venezuela, Colombia, China and Spain.

The president of the Alicante Provincial Council, Toni Pérez, congratulated Torrevieja for its 70 years of uninterrupted history of the Contest. “For the Costa Blanca brand and for the Provincial Council it is a pride to have a musical meeting that brings together the best groups from the five continents. It is a wonderful tourist opportunity that highlights the musical quality of Torrevieja and its habaneras”.