



FITUR, the International Tourism Fair held last week in Madrid, is the first annual event for world tourism professionals. Formally opened by King Felipe and Queen Leticia, it is held over five days that translate into hundreds of opportunities, contacts, projects and deals, for those with high decision-making power in the sector.

The fair attracted total of 9,000 participating companies, 152 countries, and 806 exhibitors, sharing their knowledge and experiences, in order to create business opportunities and discover destinations around the world.

Of course, it also presents political opportunities, as Community Presidents and Municipal mayors are able to meet informally to discuss political matters of their concern.

Indeed, within ten minutes of their arrival, the presidents of Murcia, Valencia, Andalusia and Castilla La Mancha, had made a verbal agreement to demand a financing package for their regions from the central government.

There were also informal meetings between the President of the Valencian Community, the Alicante Provincial President, and many of our local mayors that were represented at the fair, specifically the mayors of Torrevieja, Orihuela, Los Montesinos and Pilar de la Horadada.

The mayors and their councillors were able to showcase their municipalities as a source of both business and tourism to more than 1,170 media outlets that were promoting the fair, demonstrating the expectation generated by the event on the international circuit.

CULTURE IS THE FOCUS FOR ORIHUELA

The mayor of Orihuela, Pepe Vegara, attended the event with his councillor for Tourism, Gonzalo Montoya. This year the emphasis was on culture with Miguel Hernández, the posters of the Reconquista and Holy Week Festivals and the Gastronomic Days of Lent. Not to disappoint, there was also a showcooking of crusted rice cooked with meat balls. There was also the presentation of the 3rd stage of the Vuelta Ciclista a la Comunidad Valenciana, which will feature in the city on 2 February.

Guardia Civil Traffic Officer, Francisco Morales, was also on show at the Orihuela stand where he unveiled his new publication ‘Road Trip to Spain’!

To be published initially online, it will provide a traffic guide for International Residents living in and travelling to Spain. The first publication in English, it has been written by Morales and contains photographs, warnings, explanations and recommendations on road safety, including signage, child safety seats, ring roads, roundabouts, with the aim of reducing the number of accidents and offences.

Francisco Morales is acknowledged locally as the creator of the N332 brand that is so popular amongst motorists in Spain, offering, as it does, motoring information in English to over a quarter of a million followers on its Facebook page, its website and through a weekly column in The Leader Newspaper.

TORREVIEJA PRESENTS ITS NEW PROMOTIONAL VIDEO

Torrevieja is being painted as a multifaceted destination to attract tourists from a variety of different sectors, and to do so the town hall launched a new promotional video which takes viewers on a tour of the town, where the sea is the protagonist, leading the way above the natural surroundings.

The representative from Torrevieja town hall have taken part, hands-on, to promote the town, including the mayor, Eduardo Dolon, and Councillor for Tourism, Rosario Martínez, donning whites to publicise gastronomy, although paella was the focus rather than the traditional dishes of Torrevieja, the main local delicacy containing pigeon.

Sports were a focus, with details of the near 70 sporting events making the agenda being detailed to the visitors, and the natural environment did have a specific focus.

The routes where salt is the central player were also featured, with salt being both an industrial operation that results in a high amount of export and business activity, and the natural beauty brought by the lakes that surround the town.

Music too played a part, with the annual competitions that Torrevieja has become famous for being one highlight, diversified in presentation by the modern music-based festivals that have been growing over recent years.

The overall message the Torrevieja team wanted to get across is that Torrevieja is a destination of choice throughout the year, not just in key seasons, with infinite options and the power of choice. Moreover, as the promotional video represents, the sea is important, as is gastronomy, culture, fun, fiestas and nature.

With “Torrevieja Eres Tú”, we want each person to experience the authentic diversity that defines our city, was the closing message, whatever your preference, Torrevieja has something unique and special to offer each person who chooses us as their destination, as Dolón concluded, “Torrevieja looks forward to welcoming visitors and residents throughout the year, inviting you to discover and enjoy all the facets that make Torrevieja an unforgettable choice.”

Sports and gastronomy were the focus of the Los Montesinos presentations, together with a slow cookery demonstration, based on citrus and artichoke. The municipality also promoted the Camino Salinero along with Torrevieja, Orihuela and Benejúzar, as well as highlighting the valuable cultural heritage, gastronomic and landscape of the municipality.

The mayor of Pilar de la Horadada, José María Pérez Sánchez spoke of diversifying the traditional sun and beach tourism of Pilar de la Horadada with new attractions, such as sports tourism, since we have modern sports facilities.” Furthermore, the mayor added, “we represent the southern gateway of the Valencian Community, of the province of Alicante, and of this great paradise that is the Costa Blanca.”

Tastings of local cuisine with “Salazones Ricardo López” were also available through the showcooking of the Pilareña company “A Pulpo” that distributed a rice paella with octopus to visitors.