Rojales town hall is advising residents of Ciudad Quesada that there will be interruptions to the power supply on Wednesday, 1 June, whilst maintenance work is being carried out.

The affected area is around Calle El Parque, and the disruption will take place during a 4-hour period, from 09:00 a.m., until 1:00 p.m.

For more information you can contact the town hall.