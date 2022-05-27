



As part of the celebrations of the Día de las Fuerzas Armadas, or Armed Forces Day, celebrated on 30 May, units of the Navy from different locations in the Region will carry out cultural and informative events in Cartagena and will offer exhibitions throughout this weekend.

The activities will begin today, Friday, with a commemorative concert in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento, which will begin at a 7:15 p.m. Then, starting at 8:45 p.m., in the vicinity of the National Museum of Underwater Archaeology, a solemn flag lowering ceremony will take place.

On Saturday, on the esplanade of the Juan Sebastián Elcano cruise terminal dock, an exhibition will be held with material from different units (from 11:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.)

In addition, the public will be able to visit the Infanta Elena high-rise patrol boat of the Maritime Action Force and the Sella minesweeper of the Mine Countermeasures Force, moored at the same dock of the cruise terminal (from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 4:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.).

The canine unit of the Tercio de Levante de Infantería de Marina will also offer an exhibition on the esplanade of the pier, starting at 11:30 a.m.

Along with these activities, the Navy will keep the Cartagena Naval Museum open, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.; as well as on the 28th, Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., for anyone interested in learning more about its collection.

Visitors will also be able to get to know the Cartagena Arsenal and the Submarine Base in depth on Saturday, as guided tours will be held in four passes (10:30 am, 12:00 pm, 6:00 pm and 7:30 pm).