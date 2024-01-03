



Rojales town hall is carrying out work to replace public lighting in a total of 53 streets located in different urbanisations in the municipality, according to the Councillor for Works and Services, Jesús Martínez.

The improvement of the lighting network consists of both changing bulbs, fixtures, and support columns. Of the first, the light heads replaced will be 458, while the second improvement will affect a total of 276 columns. “This is a new action to improve the services that we provide from the Council to citizens, in this case in something as important as street lighting,” explains the councillor.

According to Martínez, “little by little we are improving our urban areas in all types of infrastructure and in this case, we are improving lighting in places such as avenida Costa Azul and the golf course area, among others. This action is also important for contribute to the environment, because these luminaires have a longer useful life and are made with less polluting products.” The councillor wanted to highlight that in the municipality of Rojales there are more than 7,000 public streetlights that “with the passage of time they become obsolete and must be renewed.”

The action consists of replacing luminaires with VSAP lamps with luminaires with LED technology that will allow economic and energy savings of more than 50% compared to current lighting systems, indicates Jesús Martínez. Regarding the columns, it should be noted that the current ones with a height of 3.5 metres will be changed for others of 5 metres and the current plastic material will also be renewed with galvanized structures.

The improvements in execution have been tendered for a total of 154.00 euro paid for by the Council and the Valencian Institute of Business Competitiveness (IVACE).