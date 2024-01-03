



Santa Pola town hall, with the assistance of María Palazón, director of the Fem Dansa school, are immersed in the organisation of a new edition of the Mou-Te event that will bring international dance month to Santa Pola in February.

After a year full of successes and awards as a dance professional, María Palazón and her team have the support of the Santa Pola Council to organise the Mou-Te again in February, a great event that will bring together in the town to the best in the world of dance.

Under the name “International Dance Month, Mou-Te Santa Pola”, the objective will be to take dance out of closed spaces and transfer it to open spaces in various places in the municipality, for which there will be the participation of artists and groups from various countries.

In the meeting held with Mayor Loreto Serrano, councillors and municipal services, the foundations have been laid for this great event that aims, according to the mayor, “to attract many people to Santa Pola through the art of dance, which It will allow local commerce to be promoted in a month of low season. It also wants to be a recognition of the great impact that many young people from Santa Pola are having abroad thanks to dance, as is the case of María and other dancers and groups from our town.”