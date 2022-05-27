



Catterick – Alston-Redrosezorro winning return?

Catterick, where the going is good to firm, features the C3 Hawes Meets Dingwall! Steve White Memorial Handicap over 5 furlongs on Saturday’s seven racecard meeting.

Eric Alston saddles Redrosezorro (5.24) tipped each-way in the Racing Again 3rd June Handicap over 5f.

Eight-year-old Redrosezorro, ridden by 7lbs claimer Morgan Cole, finished second at Catterick on May 9 when beaten a neck, headed close home.

A winner at the track three times in 2020, Redrosezorro ran second at Catterick over 5f, in April, and is soon set to return to the winner’s enclosure.

Rebel At Dawn (3.04) trained by Karl Burke and ridden by Sam James is tipped to win the Hawes C3, formerly in Class 1 company and noted when winning a C3 at Redcar over 5f this month.

Desert Team (2.29) trained by Simon and Ed Crisford, third at Beverley over 5f this month, is tipped to land the Racing TV Handicap over 5f.

Cragside (3.39) trained by David Easterby and ridden by Jack Garrity is tipped to win the Racing TV Handicap over 7f, noted when beaten a neck to Yaaser over 7f last Saturday at Musselburgh.

Phil Kirby saddles Red Force One (4.14) under David Swift tipped to land the 1m 7f Handicap, noted when staying on third at Catterick on May 20.

CATTERICK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.51 First Blood (ew). 2.29 Desert Team. 3.04 Rebel At Dawn. 3.39 Cragside. 4.14 Red Force One. 4.49 Grant Me Sernenity. 5.24 Redrosezorro (ew).

Cartmel – An Tailluir-Jonjo O’Neill tipped in Oakmere

Cartmel, where the going is good-good to soft in places, features the Class 2 Oakmere Homes Handicap over 3m 1f Saturday’s eight racecard meeting.

An Tailluir (3.19) trained by Jonjo O’Neill and ridden by Jonjo O’Neill Jr is tipped to land the C2 Oakmere, the six-year-old noted when winning a C2 at Haydock in April over 3m when staying on strongly.

Licklighter (2.09), Latino Fling (2.44) and Ballycorr (5.39) present Champion jockey Brian Hughes with a plethora of chances at the Cumbrian track.

Alan King trained Grisbi De Berce (3.54) under Tom Bellamy is tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to land the C3 Alan Bolt Memorial Handicap over 2m 6f.

Dianne Sayer trained Tico Times (4.29) is tipped each-way in the C4 Molson Coors.

CARTMEL fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 2.09 Licklighter. 2.44 Latino Fling. 3.19 An Tailliur. 3.54 Grisbi De Berce. 4.29 Tico Times (ew). 5.04 Dressedforsuccess. 5.39 Ballycorr.

Chelmsford – Beautiful Aisling-Silvester de Sousa tipped in Maiden Fillies Stakes

Chelmsford, where the going is standard on the polytrack seven racecard meeting on Saturday features the Class 2 Maiden Fillies Stakes over 5 furlongs.

Simon and Ed Crisford trained Beautiful Aisling (3.35) under Silvester de Sousa, noted when second at Sandown Park on May 19 over 5f when beaten a neck, running on well, is tipped to win the Maiden Fillies Stakes.

Central City (2.25) trained by Gay Kelleway is tipped to land the Apprentice Handicap over 2m.

Mark Johnston trained Centre Court (3.00) under Joe Fanning is tipped in the C3 Novice Stakes over 6f. Showcasing filly Centre Court, was noted when winning on debut at Newmarket this month.

Luke Morris rides Apollo One (4.10) tipped each-way in the Betsi Class 2 Handicap over 6 furlongs.

CHELMSFORD fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 2.25 Central City. 3.00 Centre Court. 3.35 Beautiful Aisling. 4.10 Apollo One (ew). 4.45 Tomouh (ew). 5.20 Royal Heart (ew). 5.55 Therehegoes (ew).

The post Saturday’s Racing: Catterick, Cartmel, Chelmsford news and tips appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.