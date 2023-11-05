



The Rojales City Council will be the latest local council to increase a tax increase when, at Monday’s Plenary Meeting, it is expected to vote for an increase in municipal taxes, to counteract the rise in the cost of energy and the increase in the salaries of it’s public employees by more than 10%.

As such, in 2024 the municipality will increase IBI by 7.7% while the tax for the collection of household waste will rise by 60%.

The vote is being pushed through the November Plenary so that the ordinances can be applied next year 2024, as will also be the case in other municipalities including Redován, Guardamar del Segura , Dolores, and Pilar de la Horadada.

The justification given by the government for approving the tax increase is to compensate for the salary rises of municipal staff, which have increased by 10% since 2019.

“We consider it necessary to implement this regularisation to ensure the solvency of our local administration in the face of the new economic scenario to which we must respond,” said the Councilor for Finance, Fernando Suria.

In the case of IBI, it is about updating the rate to the average of other municipalities in the province with cadastral values ​​dating back to 1990, as is the case of the Rojalero municipality, “since we are below the taxes charged by other municipalities”.

It is understood that the rate will increase by 62% which the Council explains is required because the environmental urban solid waste collection rate must be updated to comply with Law 7/2022, which establishes the obligation to cover all the expenses of the service.