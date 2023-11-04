



Carlos Mazón is attending the World Travel Market fair in London to promote the Valencian Community as a destination “open to tourism”

The president of the Generalitat will hold meetings with the main tour operators in the British market on November 6 and 7

He is committed to de seasonalising the visits of British visitors in order to maintain the economic activity generated by the main source market for the Valencian Community

Turisme Comunitat Valenciana will take part with a stand, which will highlight 34 companies at the World Travel Market, considered one of the most important international events in the world.

The 34 co-exhibitors will include associations, town councils, companies and tourism entities of the Valencian Community, and tourism brands such as the Costa Blanca Tourist Board, Benidorm Tourism, Alicante Tourism, València Turisme, Visit València, Elche and the Castellón Tourist Board.

Coinciding with the WTM fair in London, Turisme Comunitat Valenciana has programmed different actions to strengthen tourism in the Valencian Community in the British market. Specifically, a powerful promotional campaign has been launched, the investment of which is close to 600,000 euros.

The campaign, which began in October, will run until the end of May next year 2024 and will be displayed in the press, magazines and supplements, as well as in outdoor advertising media and on-line. It is expected to reach 20 million impacts among readers and transport users and 12 million impressions in online media until next December.

These actions are added to the rest of the campaigns that are launched in collaboration with different operators, especially with Visit Benidorm and Hosbec, which within the agreements they sign with Turisme Comunitat Valenciana dedicate a significant investment to the British market.