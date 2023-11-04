



Torrevieja council has put out a tender to upgrade the lighting and video surveillance in the Casa Grande Industrial Park, at a cost close to half a million euro.

This contract will improve the facilities and infrastructure of the industrial estate, that will benefit its use and security. It will include the installation of video surveillance cameras and new information signage, as well as the replacement of lights in the Casa Grande II industrial estate with LED technology. In 2021, the council previously undertook lighting renovation work costing 39,975 euros in Casa Grande I.

The execution period for the project is one month, a period that will begin from the date that the contract is signed. “It is expected that the works will be awarded by the end of November and during the month of December it will all be carried out,” Said a council spokesperson.

The project is the result of joint efforts between the council and the Casa Grande Business Association. In a statement released by the City Council, they say that there is still much more to be done and that there will be further redevelopment works in 2024.