Help at Home unveils it’s Community Hub





It’s been a busy couple of weeks for Help at Home, what with their Annual Charity Ball at Castilla de San Miguel, and Thursday’s grand opening of their long awaited drop-in centre, ‘The Community Hub’.

Welcomed by the President, Patricia Muirhead, supporters and a large number of invited guests were joined at the opening by dignitaries and members of the local media, as Patricia and British Vice Consul, Sara Munsterhjelm, oversaw the inaugural proceedings.

Patricia spoke of the difficulties and the rather complex operation in opening the centre, one of just a small handful in the local area, which has been entirely funded by the charity. She said that it is a place where people can come together for a coffee and an informal chat, a place where they can receive guidance and advice on complex matters such as social services and welfare benefits, and where they can enjoy any one of a number of different activities, in a friendly and social atmosphere.

She added, “with what little funding and resources we have, it’s important that we use it wisely and that we can inject those resources right back into our community and demonstrate to the many volunteers who have made this centre possible, just what an important resource it is.”

The Community Hub is open to all ages and all nationalities, especially the many seniors who reside on the coast, and those who are living on their own. Patricia spoke of the countless people who find it difficult to venture out, adding that the Community Hub can provide that important component for those people who want to fill that void.

The centre will also offer talks by local experts on a variety of different subjects, informative presentations that will be advertised in the local media and on the charity’s website and facebook page.

British Vice Consul, Sara Munsterhjelm, said how privileged she felt to receive the invitation to take part in the opening ceremony. Such centres are so important, she said, especially in an area with such a large expat population. She was delighted to note that the centre is open to all nationalities which she thought could help users to connect with the Spanish population.

She thanked all of the volunteers who have assisted in building this important local initiative which now presents a wonderful opportunity for the volunteers to come together socially in a safe environment, to overcome loneliness, to build links and to make the centre whatever the community wants.

The idea of the Centre is that the community owns the space, it is somewhere that you can drop in and feel comfortable just being yourself.

Following the speeches, the Vice Consul had the honour of formally opening the centre, following which guests were able to enjoy soft drinks, a wonderful light buffet provided by Lynne, and a slice of a delicious cake bearing the charity logo, baked by Jo Dove.

The volunteer-run centre, opens Monday to Friday from 11 am to 1.30 pm, can also provide an extensive range of hospital beds and mobility equipment for hire, as it offers peer support, resources and activities, with a focus on leading from experience.