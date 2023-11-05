Terrace Tax returns to Torrevieja after 4 years





The PSOE demands that the 50% bonus be activated automatically and Sueña Torrevieja votes against because it considers that the effects of the crisis continue to weigh down hoteliers and especially fair-goers.

Hoteliers, bars and restaurants in Torrevieja will once again pay a ‘Terrace Tax’ for the occupancy public roads with their tables and chairs in 2024.

The extraordinary plenary session approved the measure gaining a majority of the votes although the PSOE abstained, requesting that a 50% discount be granted if the fee is paid on time, while Sueña Torrevieja voted against.

Almost four years have passed since the payment was suspended due to covid in 2020, in a measure that was later extended due to the inflationary crisis and the war in Ukraine, the objective being to support a very important sector of 600 businesses, during their difficult times.

With the reintroduction of the tax he municipal budget will recover around 1.7 million euros. As well as terraces the tax will also be applied to fairgrounds and the craft stalls of “the hippies market” on Paseo de La Libertad.

Sueña spokesperson Pablo Samper said that it is “a totally legal measure but economic activity has still not fully recovered, particularly the ‘hippies market’ and the fairground which, because of the port redevelopment, will see their businesses continue to struggle for at least the next two years.