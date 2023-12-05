



Rojales Council has put out to tender a contract for the renewal of the drinking water supply network and pavements on Avenida de las Unidas, the section between calles Costa Azul, Campo Viejo, and Adelfas.

This is the second phase of remodelling Avenida de las Unidas, the “golden mile” of Ciudad Quesada, where a large number of hospitality, supermarkets and leisure establishments are concentrated, with large international chains and numerous establishments.

The Council has already acted on the main section of this road, which already sports a renewed image with coloured paving stones, similar to those used in the reform of the main roads in the urban centre.

This action is financed by the Alicante Provincial Council’s Plan+cerca 2023. The work includes the replacement of the steelwork, the pavement, the burying of wiring and improvements to public lighting.

The execution period is four months once the work has started, so the City Council hopes that they will be a reality before the summer. The contract also proposes several improvements in the renewal of the sanitation network of some surrounding roads.

The impact on traffic during the works will force some detours to be made at this nerve centre of the urbanisation, but it will be worth it in the end.

The contract, valued at 415,829 euro, is expected to be awarded during the first quarter of 2023, so that they can finish the summer.