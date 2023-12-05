



The Local Police of Elche have arrested a 43-year-old man for throwing a shoe at his wife and grabbing her by the neck.

A police team on surveillance duties was diverted to the couple´s home following a call from a woman who reported that her partner had attacked her.

When the officers arrived, they found the couple and a three-year-old minor in the living room. According to the woman, she had argued with her husband, since she wanted to take her son to the doctor for symptoms of gastroenteritis, when, without saying a word, her partner threw a shoe at her that hit her right cheekbone, then grabbed her by the hair.

The victim indicated that it was not the first time that she had suffered physical attacks.

The man stated that he worked at night, he did not want to take the child because he was sleepy.

He did recognise the facts reported by the woman and was arrested and taken to the police station.