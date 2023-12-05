



Santa Pola Council has opened the call for transportation aid to young people who study outside the town.

The Department of Youth allocates 20,000 euro to finance transportation aid for young people between 12 and 30 years old registered in the town who are studying outside the municipality and who do not have teaching offers in Santa Pola during the current academic year”, as explained by Joaquín Lozano, Youth Councillor.

The aid will be 100 euro per student and the application period is open until January 30, 2024. The measure is framed in the action plan of the recently approved I Youth Plan of Santa Pola.

The application form can be downloaded on the Santa Pola Council or Racó Jove website, as well as picked up in person at the Youth Centre.