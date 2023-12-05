The trial has begun against two estate agents who are accused of fraud whilst selling property in Torrevieja.
The Prosecutor provisionally asked for three years in prison for a crime of fraud for the pair accused of deceiving a couple in the purchase of two homes in Torrevieja.
In July 2018, the victims decided to buy the two houses, after being advised by the defendants.
The Prosecutor’s Office maintains that the real estate agents kept 187,000 euro from the buyers, and did not use the funds to pay for the homes.
