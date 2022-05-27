



The municipal plenary session of Santa Pola Council has approved the cost structure of the new contract for waste collection and cleaning in the municipality. The next step is the public presentation of the approved document and its submission to the Generalitat Valenciana, which must then issue a report.

Subsequently, this specification must be approved in an extraordinary plenary session and published in the BOE, as well as in the Official Journal of the European Union, starting the different administrative phases and public exposure until the final tender. The final amount of the tender will be known when the Ministry issues the report.

The new cleaning specifications have numerous improvements and are updated to the present needs of the municipality, highlighting that all the machinery will be renewed and modernised. It contemplates more personnel assigned to Gran Alacant and the rest of the municipality, will increase the frequency of collection and will improve cleaning, and sweeping. New containers will be available and the organic fraction will be collected. Also another of the improved aspects will be the collection of large items.

Loreto Serrano, Mayor of Santa Pola has declared that “we hope that before the end of the year we will have the new cleaning contract awarded for Santa Pola. With the new winning company we are going to improve collection and sweeping, with more workers in all areas of Santa Pola. We will have new machinery that is quieter and more efficient, more containers and improved equipment collection”.

“Our goal is a better, cleaner and greener city, with more recycling and awareness. Santa Pola is going to make a qualitative and environmental leap with the new cleaning contract”.