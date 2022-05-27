



The Crevillente town hall plans to allocate 10,000 euro to help local taxi drivers deal with the increase in fuel costs as a result of the outbreak of the war caused by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Josep Candela, the Councillor responsible for the ​​Mobility department, explained that this allocation was initially contemplated in the municipal budget to deal with the implementation in the municipality as a bonus for short journeys, such as the movement of citizens to the Renfe train station.

However, given the situation generated by the war in Ukraine, it has been decided to articulate aid for the group of taxi drivers, “as has been done with other sectors”, according to the Councillor.

In Crevillente there are six licenced taxis: “Due to the uncontrolled increase in the price of fuel due to the war in Ukraine, we have valued that the aid was without compensation this year, in order to support a sector that is important to continue providing the service ”, affirmed Josep Candela after holding a meeting with the taxi drivers in which the draft of the new taxi ordinance adapted to the current regional legislation was also approved, where the rights and duties of this service are marked.