



The Madhouse near villa Martin and the English Music and Folk Club, that holds the only Folk club on the Costa Blanca on Tuesday evenings, held a fundraising concert for Ukraine.

The Folk Clubs house band “THE SCRATCH BAND ” played to a full house all evening and wish to offer a big thank you to all those people who came along to the Madhouse on Saturday night in support of the event to raise funds to help the people of Ukraine.

The Scratch Band are delighted to report that 1096.17 euros were raised on the night, but subsequent donations have brought the total, to date at 1125 euros

Special thanks are due to Tiffany Ritchie for her support on behalf of the Madhouse, John Sandell for raising €166 for making and selling ribbons in Ukraine colours and to the many generous members of the folk club who donated all the raffle prizes and many individual monetary donations.

On behalf of the members of the Scratch Band: Donie O’Brien, Clare O’Brien, Margaret Hooks, Michael Hooks, Ian Smith, Carol Smith and Gar O’Brien (in spirit), a big thanks to the splendid audience who helped us to enjoy an evening of playing music. We hope that everyone enjoyed it as much as we did.

For more information regarding the FOLK CLUB, please contact

Carol Smith on: divesmith@hotmail.com.