



A Place In The Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas talks exclusively to Andrew Atkinson about the new C4 TV series ‘Flipping Fast’, featuring alongside her brother Douglas and George Clarke, presenter of TV series The Home Show, The Restoration Man, and George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces.

Scarlette, who has fronted A Place In The Sun, across Spain, including the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida, has featured as a reporter for BBC’s The One Show and Points of View and a vast array of musicals all over the world, including the X Factor West End Musical ‘I Can’t Sing’ produced by SYCO.

“What a show Flipping Fast is! It’s gritty, it’s real, it’s fun – but it’s also one of the most ambitious property competitions the UK has ever seen,” Scarlette told The Leader.

EXCLUSIVE interview coming soon – only in The Leader.