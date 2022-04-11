



The Clarkia is part of the evening primrose family, which blooms in summer or autumn, and sometimes in winter months in milder climates, hence their common name ‘Farewell to Spring’.

The flowers grow in double or semi doubles, and have frilly crepe like petals that come in a wide range of colours.

They need to be planted in a location, with a minimum of six hours of full sunlight, but prefer more in very well draining soil.

They will grow between 1 and 3 feet tall with a spread of 8 to 12 inches.

They don’t like overly rich or wet soil, are very drought tolerant and thrives with little to no water.

You can fertilise lightly at the first signs of blooms. However, you want to avoid over fertilising since these flowers are used to surviving in an arid climate. Too much fertilising will result in leggy, leafy plants with little to no blooms.

Clarkia sometimes has weak stems, but if you space them 4 to 6 inches apart, they can lean on each other for support.

Otherwise, simply put a few twiggy branches into the soil around the plants while they are young for support later on.

To encourage your plants to continue to produce blooms, you need to dead-head.

If you wish the garden to self-sow, then leave the deadheads at the end of the season and enjoy a renewed garden next season.