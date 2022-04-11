



Spangles Ladies Harmony Chorus travelled to Valencia city last week, to join two choruses from San Antonio, Texas, for a concert in the magnificent Iglesia San Esteban.

The group travelled by train from Murcia and Alicante, proud to wear their new ‘walking out’ uniforms, kindly sponsored by A1 Mortgages UK, Paul’s Places in the Sun and Insurance Agents from Los Alcázares.

“We are so lucky to have such wonderful sponsors and many people have remarked on how smart our new uniforms are” said Chorus Manager, Lyn Baines. “After over two years of restrictions, this trip to Valencia was a much-needed boost and the new uniform just topped it off.”

With several new Spangles members, the trip was great for everyone to get to know each other. Travelling together, staying at the same hotel as the other choruses, dining and enjoying some singing with them. Members were able to see quite a bit of the city and, for some, enjoy a true Valenciana paella!

The concert at the Iglesia San Esteban was an experience every Spangle will remember and cherish. The setting was spectacular, they received a standing ovation after their performance which included Spanish songs and then joined the Texan choruses, Friends in Harmony and the Harmony Belles, for two songs. One was “Let There Be Peace on Earth” which was very apt in these turbulent times.

“It was an honour and privilege to be a part of this experience in such a beautiful setting” said Spangles Musical Director, Valerie Lynch, “I was so proud of every member as we received our standing ovation”.

Spangles is a ladies’ a cappella chorus, singing in four part harmony. They rehearse every Thursday, from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm at Centro Municipal Las Claras, Calle Helena, Los Narejos, Los Alcázares and visitors are always welcome. If you’d like to book the chorus for an event or you are thinking about joining them, you can find out more on their website: www.spangleschorus.com or email info@spangleschorus.com