By Andrew Atkinson, Guardamar

The Rotary Club Guardamar del Segura and the Guardamar Town Hall staged their 10th Classic Car Show on April 9 at the Plaza del Ayuntamiento Guardamar.

The event, featuring classic cars and motorbikes brought by members of American Cars Levante and Performance VIP Murcia, attracted thousands of people

The event was held to raise money to buy text books for IES Les Dunes high school and support help Guardamar’s youth to improve their performance at school