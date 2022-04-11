



By Andrew Atkinson in La Mata

Strong winds and torrential rain that hit the Costa Blanca has left La Mata Plaza de Encarnacion Puchal metal and wooden canopy having to be removed, due to structural damage.

Works have been carried out during April to remove all the materials from the plaza site: “This is the damage caused by Biento (winds)”, a worker on site told The Leader.

Plaza de Encarnacion Puchal staged a carnival party, just weeks prior to the storm damage occurring, with a plethora of people dancing to music and dining on a giant paella, as children played on bouncy castles.

Concerns have also arisen to the historic plaza wall entrance.

“That pillar, where the plate and the anchor are in situ, has been in serious danger of failing for a long time.

“It has a crack, from bottom to top, caused by the anchor hanging from the wall. Let’s hope nothing happens,” said a local.

Days of deluges across Spain left some areas completely underwater as unrelenting rain continued to fall.

Rain began to fall and continued throughout a 48 hours period as a storm developed and slowly moved across the Iberian Peninsula, hitting Spain and Portugal.

In the Valencia province, many communities recorded 6 inches (150 mm) of rain in just 24 hours.

Spain’s meteorological agency, Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMet), reported the rainfall was the wettest March on record for the Valencian Community. The AEMet records for the area date back to 1950.

Rivers began to swell as torrential rainfall targeted Spain, with emergency crews keeping a close eye on rising river levels, flooded areas and storm damage.

The Valencia Bombers, the official fire and rescue service for the province, rescued a driver trapped in a box truck in rapidly-rising floodwaters.

Sahara dust also turned Spain’s towns and cities looking more like a desert as Storm Celia brought dust from the Sahara Desert.

“A very dangerous situation unfolded across parts of the eastern coast of Spain,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys.

“All of this rain has to go somewhere, therefore there was a concern for significant flooding,” he said.

Madrid received just over 19 inches of rainfall (490 mm) for the entirety of 2021.

The Costa Blanca suffered the heaviest rainfall for over 50 years during March 2022.

Heavy rains fell with the Vega Baja region hit hard with field crops waterlogged as areas were placed on yellow and orange alert.

Stormy weather and rough seas also caused damage to parts of La Mata beaches, with rocks visible amid sand being washed away, along with other coastal areas suffering similar damage.

Captions: La Mata Plaza de Encarnacion Puchal canopy removed, due to structural damage. Photos: Andrew Atkinson.