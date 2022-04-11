



‘Regional airports and regional connectivity are utterly critical to the UK’s aviation sector. I am in no doubt of the critical importance of airports, such as Blackpool’ – Transport Minister Robert Courts

Andrew Atkinson reports on talk of the re-opening of Blackpool airport after flights ceased in October 2014.

Blackpool’s economy could ‘take-off’ – if the town’s airport began offering commercial flights again, transport Ministers have been told.

Before its last flight in 2014, airline Jet2 had two aircraft based at Blackpool and at its peak was operating 11 different routes from the resort.

Blackpool Council bought the airport in September 2017 for £4.25m, but has always ruled out the return of commercial passenger jets – deeming services would be unviable.

Blackpool South MP Scott Benton said re-opening the airport should form a key part of the UK government’s mission to level-up in Westminster Hall debate.

“A bespoke scheme to provide capital investment would be very welcome and would allow regional airports to modernise, invest in green technologies and take the pressure away from key hub airports,” said Benton.

“The fund could be relatively small and could deliver significant improvements quickly, certainly in the case of Blackpool,” he said.

“I hope that the Government will look carefully at the role of regional airports, Blackpool in particular, in meeting their aims of levelling up, improving connectivity and moving towards net zero,” said Benton.

“It would be disappointing if, when so many opportunities are being created for regional airports and domestic flying, Blackpool with its long history of aviation and its great location were unable to benefit, he added.

Transport Minister Robert Courts said: “It is no exaggeration to say that levelling up is a key part of the Government’s agenda and a key part of what aviation can enable.

“Regional airports and regional connectivity are utterly critical to the UK’s aviation sector, because they unlock investment, jobs and trade across the country.

“I am in no doubt of the critical importance of airports, such as Blackpool airport, which is why I look forward to visiting it and to hearing more from Mr Benton and his campaign.”

Blackpool Airport once flew half a million people annually and welcomed big package holiday flight operators, including Ryanair, Monarch and Jet2.

After passenger-numbers dropped, amid a £1 million-a-year loss, owners Balfour Beatty closed the airport in October 2014.

When Jet2 ceased using the airport, before its closure in 2014, campaign group ‘Save Blackpool Airport’ lobbied for the return of holiday flights. The International Terminal was demolished in 2016.

The site is also a base for the North West Air Ambulance, flying schools and helicopter flights to nearby oil and gas platforms.

The airport served 235,000 passengers in 2013 and was voted best UK airport in 2009, according to a Which? survey.

Airport investment was proposed in new maintenance hangars for larger aircraft, executive and general aviation terminals and the offshore helicopter terminal.

In 1909 more than 200,000 spectators watched Frenchman Henri Farman take to the air at Squires Gate at a meeting of the Aero Club of the United Kingdom.

Passenger numbers and the choice of destinations increased and in 2006, a £2m refurbishment of the passenger terminal saw the airport gain the capacity to handle two million passengers annually.

Blackpool Council blamed the airport’s onerous contract with Jet2, along with a failure to bring in new routes, after Jet2 transferred its flights from Blackpool to Manchester.

The final flights were by Citywing, departing for the Isle of Man and an Aer Lingus flight for Dublin.

At the time of the closure Jet2.com MD Philip Meeson said: “We were very disappointed to leave. But now we’re gone, we’re gone. We’re very, very sorry, we’re very disappointed it happened.”