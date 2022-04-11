



By Andrew Atkinson

Spain National team coach Corey Rutgers has named his squad for the forthcoming T20I matches against Norway and Guernsey this month.

La Manga teenager Charlie Rumistrzewicz, on a cricket scholarship in the UK who has made his debut for Notts Under 18’s, is named in the squad.

The squad was named after the High Performance Camp had finished at Desert Springs, with the group – cut from 21 to 15 players.

Daniel Doyle Calle, Mohammad Kamran, Lorne Burns, Josh Trembearth Moro, Atif Mohammed and Guarang Mahyavenshi are all drafted into the squad for an ICC accredited tournament for the first time.

Trembearth Moro, who plays club cricket with Greenville Kangaroos in Victoria, Australia is the club professional for Barnoldswick in the Ribblesdale League this summer.

Doyle Calle, a regular for Nelson Mandela University in Port Elizabeth, was a member of the Spanish side that beat the MCC in a recent event at the Almeria venue last year.

Former Kent 2nd XI player Lorne Burns, who plays on the Costa Del Sol is a new addition, and teenager Guarang Mahyavanshi is recognised for his continued progress at club level.

Mohammad Kamran and Atif Mohammed complete the debutants, and are rewarded for their excellent performances with Pak-I-Care in the recent ECL series in Cartama, that the team from Badalona won.

Regulars Awais Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Adeel Raja, Zulqarnain Haider and Hamza Dar make up the rest of the Cataluyna contingent.

Tom Vine, Ravi Panchal and skipper Christian Munoz Mills play their cricket in the ECCL (East Coast and Central League).

Spain, Norway and Guernsey arrive on April 28, with a practice session for all teams the following morning, before Norway take on Guernsey on April 29.

Spain have two games each on Saturday April 30 and Sunday May 1, before all the teams depart Desert Springs Resort on Monday May 2. The European Cricket Network, will livestream all games.

Caption: La Manga Torrevieja CC teenager Charlie Rumistrzewicz UK cricket scholarship and Notts Under 18’s debutant.